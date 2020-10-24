UVA Men’s Soccer falls 2-1 in double overtime at Notre Dame

UVA men's soccer (Source: UVA Athletics)
By Mike Shiers | October 24, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 6:37 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Notre Dame recorded the game-winning goal on an Own Goal in the 103rd minute, and the UVA men’s soccer team lost 2-1 in double overtime on Saturday in South Bend.

The Cavaliers jumped out to the lead in the 1st half, as Axel Gunnarsson chipped a shot over the goalie’s head in the 22nd minute.

The Fighting Irish tallied the equalizer on a header from Jack Lynn in the 2nd half.

The game-winner came on a long throw in, as Aiden McFadden headed the ball towards the goal, and it went off the foot of a UVA defender, and into the goal.

Virginia (1-2-1, 1-2-1 ACC) has played in overtime in every match this season.

The Cavaliers return to action at home against Syracuse on Friday.

