Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission gets public feedback for Urban Rivnana Corridor’s future

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission held its first community feedback session allowing the public to voice their thoughts and ideas for the Urban Rivanna Corridor.
“Phase two, which we’re currently in, which is the visioning phase, which looking specifically at what are the community needs and wants and then how do you start working in some of those recommendations and then achieve that.” Thomas Jefferson Planning Commission’s Nick Morrison said.
Phase two of the project started in July 2019. Following some delays due to COVID-19, the timeline of the plan is back on track.
“I think we’re back on track," Morrison said. "Through the spring and early summer, staff worked to develop the vision and guiding principles, finalizing that final outreach strategy, and where we are now is doing the community outreach and peer benchmarking.”
Looking at the first batch of responses from an online survey, safety on the river corridor has seen an increase in responses.
“Safety sort of rose to the top,” Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission’s Shirese Franklin said. “That was more of an emphasis on safety in the online survey mainly remaining environmentally friendly and staying mainly litter free was also main points.”
The meeting then discussed the guiding principles of the project and the mission statement. An original model had environmental impacts as one of the guiding principles but after further discussion the commission realized it needed more emphasis.
“before we consider anything else, first and foremost we have the environmental impacts,” Shackelford said.
There will be another meeting for public comment on Thursday October, 29. A community survey is available here.
