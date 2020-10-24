Orange County Public Schools transportation makes adjustments for COVID-19 school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Schools in Orange County are back in session, but it took a lot of work to be able to get students to and from school safely.
The School district had to increase its number of bus routes by over 100. Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) now has over 300 bus routes. Justin Sarver, Director of Transportation for OCPS says that in order for social distancing guidelines to be followed, bus have had to severely cut the numbers of passengers.
“On an elementary bus it would not be unheard of to have as many as 65 or 70 kids,” Sarver said. "The manufactures say you can place three per seat for 77 passengers on our largest bus. All of those larger buses are now limited to 22 passengers.
Sarver says that bus drivers will often have multiple routes per week to accommodate different schedules.
