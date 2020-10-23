Weekend Will Bring Some Noticeable Changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmth continues into Saturday, before turning sharply cooler Sunday. Mild tonight, a light southwest wind and some patchy fog. On Saturday, still warm with increasing clouds, ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will touch off some scattered showers or an isolated storm Saturday afternoon and evening. Behind the front, the wind flow will turn to the northeast overnight Saturday into Sunday. This will make for a cloudy and sharply cooler Sunday with cloudy skies, some occasional light rain and drizzle. Temperatures In the upper 40s and low 50s. An average of a quarter inch of rain is expected from Saturday afternoon through Sunday across Central Virginia and the Valley.