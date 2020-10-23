Weekend Will Bring Some Noticeable Changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmth continues into Saturday, before turning sharply cooler Sunday. Mild tonight, a light southwest wind and some patchy fog. On Saturday, still warm with increasing clouds, ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will touch off some scattered showers or an isolated storm Saturday afternoon and evening. Behind the front, the wind flow will turn to the northeast overnight Saturday into Sunday. This will make for a cloudy and sharply cooler Sunday with cloudy skies, some occasional light rain and drizzle. Temperatures In the upper 40s and low 50s. An average of a quarter inch of rain is expected from Saturday afternoon through Sunday across Central Virginia and the Valley.
Early next week, temperatures turn milder. Clouds give way to some sunshine Monday. Another front and storm system is expected to bring us better chances of rain the middle and end of next week, with temperatures cooling down to more late October levels.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild with lows 55 to 60 degrees.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with a scattered shower and thunder chance later in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s. A few showers and drizzle overnight Saturday. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Cloudy and much cooler. Some light rain and drizzle. Highs in the 50s. Lows upper 40s.
Monday: Morning clouds and fog to afternoon breaks of sun. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Shower chance later in the day and at night. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Wednesday: Scattered shower risk. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 50s.
Friday: Variable clouds, cooler, some showers. Highs upper 50s.
