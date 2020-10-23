UVA volleyball falls 3-1 against NC State at Memorial Gymnasium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia volleyball team lost 3-1 against NC State on Friday night at Memorial Gymnasium.
The loss drops the Cavaliers' record to 1-4 overall, and 0-4 in the ACC.
Virginia lost the first two sets 25-22 and 25-16, but bounced back to win the third 25-21.
The Wolfpack won the fourth 25-21 to clinch the match
Sophomore Jayna Francis led the Cavaliers with 13 kills, while Megan Wilson recorded a season-best 43 assists.
The teams will be back in action on Saturday at 6:30 at Memorial Gymnasium.
