Tiger Fuel runs one hour promotion: gas for 99 cents per gallon at The Market at Mill Creek

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you had to fill your car up with gas this week, hopefully you were able to stop by The Market at Mill Creek Friday afternoon.
Tiger Fuel Company wanted to thank customers for their business during the pandemic, by running a one hour promotion. Customers were able to get regular unleaded gas from noon until 1 p.m. for 99 cents per gallon. This was the first time Tiger Fuel discounted gas down to 99 cents.
“We’re doing what we can to still welcome our customers to our stores knowing that we have to socially distance. So we’re safely distanced today and we want to just thank our customers for coming in,” Sarah Whitney, the director of marketing for Tiger Fuel Company said.
On Veterans Day, Tiger Fuel will be offering a complimentary sandwich and a free car wash at all locations for veterans and those active in the military.
