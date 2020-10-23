Sheriff’s office searching for missing Staunton woman

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help with locating a woman believed to be in danger.
According to the sheriff’s office, 56-year-old Karen Sue Koogler was last seen at her home Wednesday, October 21. She may be driving a grey 2012 Subaru Outback with Virginia registration KNK-6076.
Koogler is described as white, 5′4″, 300 lbs., with brown hair, and blue eyes. She reportedly has a serious medical condition that requires medication.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
