Sheriff’s office searching for missing Staunton woman

Sheriff’s office searching for missing Staunton woman
Karen Sue Koogler. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office (Source: ACSO)
By NBC29 Newsroom | October 23, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 3:13 PM

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help with locating a woman believed to be in danger.

According to the sheriff’s office, 56-year-old Karen Sue Koogler was last seen at her home Wednesday, October 21. She may be driving a grey 2012 Subaru Outback with Virginia registration KNK-6076.

Koogler is described as white, 5′4″, 300 lbs., with brown hair, and blue eyes. She reportedly has a serious medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.