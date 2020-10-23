Musicians invited to audition for Grand Illuminations 2020 Holiday Concert

Musical guests are invited to audition for this year's Grand Illuminations Holiday Concert. (Source: WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes | October 23, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 5:55 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re a musical artist in the Charlottesville area, now is your chance to audition for the Grand Illuminations 2020 Holiday Concert.

Interested performers will need to send in a video submission of their talent by Friday, November 6.

This year’s holiday show will be prerecorded at the Paramount Theater.

“What we’re looking for is a diverse and eclectic group of musical talent to join us on the Paramount Theater stage and we’ll be shooting on November 16 and 17, but people have until November 6 to submit their auditions," Communications Director Joe Rice said.

The show will be aired on NBC29 and CW29 on December 4.

