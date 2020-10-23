Gov. Northam allocates CARES Act funds to help free clinics

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Free clinics across the commonwealth will be receiving funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday, October 23, that $3 million in federal funding will be used to help clinics with coronavirus-related expenses, including personal protective equipment (PPE), telehealth, and hiring new staff.
“Our free clinics are a critical part of our health safety net, providing care for those with no insurance,” Northam said in Friday’s announcement. “Thousands of Virginians access health care through free clinics, and I am glad we can help support those clinics' needs at this time. This global health crisis truly demonstrates how important it is that everyone has access to health care.”
Free clinics have seen a demand for their services increase as more Virginians lose jobs and employer-sponsored health care. An estimated 226,000 Virginians with incomes between 139% and 300% of the poverty level had no health coverage prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent report by the Virginia Health Care Foundation/Urban Institute.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.