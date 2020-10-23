Florida-native Tavares Kelly looking for bragging rights against Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will be looking to end its three-game losing streak on Saturday, as the Cavaliers travel to face No. 11 Miami.
The game will be a homecoming for a number of the Wahoos, even though they won’t get to spend any time with their families, due to COVID-19 protocols.
Eleven players on the UVA roster hail from the Sunshine State.
Cavaliers' junior wide receiver Tavares Kelly played with three of the current Hurricanes' players when he was in high school, and he’ll be looking for bragging rights.
“It’s always a great feeling to go back home and play with my guys," says Kelly. "When you have your guys with you, and you go back home, there’s gonna be a lot of smack talk. I know a lot of guys on the team. We’re preparing ourselves for that. I’m preparing myself for that, but that the end of the day, we’re all having fun, and just playing football.”
Virginia and Miami kickoff on Saturday at eight o’clock.
