Family Safe Spooky Trail brings costumed families to Pen Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things were getting spooky on the trail at Pen Park in Charlottesville on Friday evening.
Dozens of families came out to the Family Safe Spooky Trail, decked out in their best costumes to participate in fun activities, like photo stations, a riddle bridge and even pumpkin bowling.
Temperature checks and a health questionnaire were required for entry, and social distancing was maintained by trail monitors.
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation staff say they’re happy to provide a fun, safe family event during this time.
“As a community organization, we want to be able to find ways to bring people together, to provide some actual activities for the community, find opportunities to get people out of the house that are safe and can be responsible,” Chris Carr, the athletics program manager from Charlottesville Parks & Rec said.
Tickets for Friday’s event sold out, but the spooky trail will be open again on Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
