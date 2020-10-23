Big Weekend Changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A little more fog and low clouds to start this Friday morning. Some reduced visibility over areas mainly across the Piedmont region.
Becoming partly sunny, still mild and dry for your Friday afternoon. High temperatures look to end up just shy of 80 degrees for most areas. A mild southwest breeze will keep temperatures mild overnight with less fog.
Tracking a cold front over the Ohio Valley which will sweep east on Saturday. Remaining mild for another day ahead of the front. Clouds will build and a few showers and even a rumble of thunder possible later on Saturday afternoon and evening.
The wind flow will turn more to the northeast overnight Saturday into Sunday. Locking in clouds, drizzle, fog and much cooler air. An average of a quarter inch of rain is projected from Saturday afternoon through Sunday across central Virginia.
Some sun looks to break out on Monday. Allowing for a milder afternoon.
Tracking another weak weather maker in the next Tuesday to Wednesday time frame. Likely bringing a few showers with it.
Temperatures settle back to more average late October levels mid to late next week.
Friday: Partly sunny, mild and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, mild with lows 55 to 60 degrees.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with a scattered shower and thunder chance later in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s. A few showers and drizzle overnight Saturday. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Cloudy and much cooler. Some drizzle and fog around. Highs in the 50s. Lows upper 40s.
Monday: Morning clouds and fog to afternoon breaks of sun. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Shower chance later in the day and at night. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Wednesday: Scattered shower risk. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s.
