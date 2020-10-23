ACPS: employees exposed to COVID-19 at outside event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools says several employees who attended an event outside the division were exposed to COVID-19 and are now in 14-day quarantines.
It is unclear how many teachers and/or staff were exposed, but ACPS says none have tested positive, and contact tracing is underway.
The 14-day quarantine will have ended before the November 9th phase three return to school.
The specific event is not being disclosed so as to protect the identities of the individuals involved.
ACPS Letter to School Community October 23, 2020
Dear Members of Our School Community:
We have learned that several employees recently attended an event outside of the school division in which at least some came in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
These employees are following public health guidance by quarantining for a period of 14 days from the time of their possible exposure. As of now, none of these employees have tested positive for the virus and, as a precaution, we are conducting contact tracing.
There is no evidence of transmission of COVID-19 within any of our schools or facilities, and none of these employees were in close contact with students. In the event we receive any test results that indicate additional precautions are necessary, we will notify an individual school or facility.
As always, please continue to monitor your own and your children’s health for any of the symptoms that may be associated with COVID-19:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
I want to commend these employees for so quickly reporting their possible exposure to COVID-19 and for their cooperation in helping to prevent the presence or spread of this virus in our schools.
The health and well-being of all students and staff is our highest priority. We will continue to consult with our health department, vigorously implement our health plan for the disinfection of surfaces, enforce hand hygiene, and require the wearing of face coverings and the observance of physical distancing. All health department updates and instructions regarding COVID-19 will be shared with you as soon as possible to keep everyone as safe and protected as possible.
Please stay safe.
Rosalyn Schmitt
Chief Operating Officer
