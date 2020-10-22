VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Augusta County that killed a Lexington man.
VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Lee Jackson Highway (Route 11) around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, October 21.
Investigators say a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading south when it crossed the center median, spun several times, ran off the left side of the road, struck the ditch, and overturned.
The driver, 28-year-old Max B. Miller III, was transported to Augusta Health where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt and had been ejected from the vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.