Virginia Tech leaning on ground game en route to 3-1 start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team leads the ACC in rushing this season, with 312-yards per game, and 6.9 yards per carry.
Those numbers are second-best in the nation, and the only team with a better average, Air Force, has only played once.
The Hokies have run the ball 180-times this season, while attempting a league-low 85-passes.
“No spring practice, and a discombobulated fall camp, probably even added to our uncertainty of what it was going to look like, in terms of running the ball, or throwing the ball," says head coach Justin Fuente. "Just trying to create some depth, was our biggest concern, so that we could make it from week to week. I did not know that it was going to be what it has been through the first couple of games, and it may change as the season goes on.”
Hokies' running back Khalil Herbert leads the nation in both Total All-Purpose Yards (962) and Yards Per Game (240.5).
He is second in the nation in rushing yards (592), and the only player who has more, has played two more games (Sincere McCormick, UTSA - 702).
Virginia Tech (3-1, 3-1 ACC) will play at Wake Forest this weekend.
Kickoff is set for Saturday at 3:30 in Winston-Salem.
