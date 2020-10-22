Unseasonably Warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After some fog and lows clouds this Thursday morning, expect another warm afternoon. Areas of fog and lows clouds for areas mainly over the Piedmont region. Near and east of Route 15 to I-95.
Hazy, warm sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures reaching at least 80 degrees again for much of the region. Mild weather overnight with more fog and low clouds by Friday morning for mainly eastern counties.
Temperatures a little lower on Friday. Still mild for late October. Another spike in highs Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front arriving from the Mid-West and Ohio Valley. This front will arrive late Saturday afternoon and night with some rain showers. An average of a quarter inch of rain is projected. Becoming cooler on Sunday with below average temperatures.
A little milder next Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front Tuesday will provide some more rain. Seasonable temperatures mid next wee.
Thursday: Hazy, warm sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light south breeze.
Thursday overnight: Partly cloudy, mild with patchy fog late. Lows in the 50s to 60 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, still mild and dry. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny and warm. Highs in the 70s. A late day shower risk. A few rain showers Saturday night. Lows near 50.
Sunday: Looks like we’ll be wedged in with cloudy and cooler conditions. Some morning drizzle possible. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and more seasonable. Highs mid 60s.
