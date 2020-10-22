Still Pleasantly Warm Friday. Changes Over the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still holding onto late Summer-like warmth, here in October to finish out the week and to start the weekend. High temperatures on Friday to top out in the mid to upper 70s, still well above average for October. On Saturday, still warm with increasing clouds, ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will touch off some scattered showers or an isolated storm Saturday afternoon and evening. Currently rain amounts, generally under a quarter inch. Behind the front, winds turn northeasterly and with more clouds around a much cooler Sunday with temperatures in the 50s.
Temperatures to warm back in the 70s, early next week. Another cold front expected to bring some more showers later next Tuesday and Wednesday and then turning cooler.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild, areas of fog. Lows mid 50s to around 60.
Friday: Early fog. Partly sunny, still warm. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds and warm. Highs in the 70s. Scattered PM showers into Saturday night. Lows near 50.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler conditions. Some morning drizzle possible. Highs upper 50. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, Chance of showers. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and more seasonable. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cool. Highs mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.