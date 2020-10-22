Still Pleasantly Warm Friday. Changes Over the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still holding onto late Summer-like warmth, here in October to finish out the week and to start the weekend. High temperatures on Friday to top out in the mid to upper 70s, still well above average for October. On Saturday, still warm with increasing clouds, ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will touch off some scattered showers or an isolated storm Saturday afternoon and evening. Currently rain amounts, generally under a quarter inch. Behind the front, winds turn northeasterly and with more clouds around a much cooler Sunday with temperatures in the 50s.