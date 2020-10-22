Professional Movers give back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge as they relocate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge now have a new home downtown and thanks to Professional Movers in Charlottesville, the relocation only cost the organization $1.
Eddie Giles, the owner of Professional Movers said when he heard that Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge was trying to move out of their original location on Carlton Avenue, he knew it was time to give back.
For just $1, Giles and his team helped move the nonprofit to their new home on East Main Street.
“It’s not always about the money. It’s what you feel in your heart which is good and people can benefit from it. I thought it was a good idea, so if it helped this organization out, I was all for it,” Giles said.
Athena Gould, the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge, says she’s grateful for the company’s act of kindness.
“Eddie was wonderful. When he walked through the original building with us and said we’re going to move you for $1, I mean I could not be more thankful,” Gould said.
The new location will officially open in about two weeks at 420b East Main Street.
