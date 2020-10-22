Powhatan woman sentenced for torture, killing of boyfriend’s puppy

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 21-year-old Powhatan woman has been sentenced for the torturing and killing of her boyfriend’s puppy, according to court documents.
On Oct. 22, Yasmine Burton was sentenced to 5 years in jail, with 3 years suspended for the torture and killing of El Choppo, a 10-month-old pit bull puppy back in November 2019.
At the time of her arrest, authorities say Burton said she hung the animal from a tree because she was mad at her boyfriend for abusing her.
According to a necropsy, the puppy had 'bite marks on the tongue and peri-tracheal hemorrhaging consistent with strangulation.
Burton entered a no-contest plea on July 6, 2020, and requested a background investigation before sentencing, according to court documents.
Visibly upset and tearful, Burton told the court she was sorry and that she ‘prays for forgiveness every day’.
Burton also blamed her actions on a drug problem saying, “I thought things were happening that were not” and she understood that I need to be punished but I also need help."
Judge Paul Cella indicated that Burton did not seem like a particularly mean person and noted her lack of record. However, he also advised that Chappo ‘suffered and died for no reason.’
In sentencing her, the judge also ordered that after her release she is to be on probation and that she has no contact with any companion animals.
