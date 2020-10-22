Fluvanna County receives almost $500K for drug court program

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County will receive nearly $500,000 in federal funding to go towards its new drug court program.
The program‚ which started back in April, has had a slow start due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fluvanna County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeff Haislip says the funds will really help get the program off the ground and go towards hiring an administrator, drug testing equipment, and help providing transportation to courts and to treatment.
“When you’ve got an intensive program with drug court that involves every agency all the way from the courts to Social Services, the goal is really to bring the person back into the community. Get them reintegrate into with their family, if they have children get them back in touch with their children, and just to make the person and the community whole again,” Haislip said.
The program supports efforts to address the needs of individuals in the criminal justice system with substance use disorders to reduce opioid, stimulant, and substance use.
