Fluvanna County Public Schools outlines hybrid learning model for bringing students back to school

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Fluvanna County Public Schools (FCPS) can return to in-person instruction in just two weeks.
The district is opening its doors to bring students and teachers back under a hybrid learning model on November 5. Students will be required to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart. Daily health screenings and temperature checks will also be in place.
“Those are going to be the things that we expect for our hybrid students,” Don Stribling, the Fluvanna County executive director for human resources, operations, and student services said. "We’re excited to get them back in, but obviously safety is going to be the priority. Our staff is ready, our leadership is ready, and I believe the families and community that are returning, they’re ready.”
Schedules for in-person instruction will be different than in past years. The school days have been shortened slightly, and starting times staggered, to allow for reduced transportation capacity and mask fatigue.
Families still have the option to remain in virtual learning if they wish to do so. The virtual learning schedule will be adjusted, both to accommodate teachers with hybrid-schedule students and curb excessive time spent in front of a screen for students learning entirely online.
