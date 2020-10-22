DuCard Vineyards celebrates 10th anniversary with virtual tasting

ETLAN, Va. (WVIR) - DuCard Vineyards in Madison County celebrated its 10th anniversary Thursday night with a special virtual tasting.
Dozens sipped along at home while owner Scott Elliff and others shared stories from the past decade since the DuCard tasting room first opened its doors.
Elliff says they’ve produced 250,000 bottles of wine and served 50,000 customers in that time period.
“I can’t believe we’re here,” Elliff said. “Ten years, pinch me. Who knew? None of this had any plan at all. It kind of just evolved as it went along and it’s quite a ride.”
Elliff also pointed out that about half the wineries that started at the same time as DuCard are not around anymore.
