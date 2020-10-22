Charlottesville school board considers January return to in-person learning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville School Board Thursday night discussed the potential for a return to in-person learning in city schools by January.
Staff outlined several measures and protocols to help ensure safety during and after the transition. Those include a face mask requirement, social distancing and having substitutes ready for school nurses.
Staff also recommended being prepared to pivot back to virtual learning if necessary.
School superintendent Dr. Rose Atkins says they are weighing their coming decisions carefully.
“The recommendations that are coming forward are not recommendations that have been made in isolation,” Dr. Atkins said. “So when we make a recommendation, it’s going to be one that is based on input from a variety of stakeholders and constituents that have carefully looked at this situation.”
School staff say they also plan to work closely with local health departments and follow CDC guidelines including cleaning, disinfecting and contact tracing.
Decisions on the dates for the transition are expected to be made at school board’s next meeting in November.
