Charlottesville man scratches to win $150K in Virginia Lottery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man is now $150,000 richer after picking up a lottery ticket in Luray.
The Virginia Lottery says Justin Harris was on a weekend getaway with his girlfriend when they stopped at the 7-Eleven at 1034 US Highway 211 and bought a $15 Million Up For Grabs ticket.
When Harris scratched the ticket, he discovered he’d won the game’s $150,000 top prize.
“We spent the whole night in disbelief,” Harris later told lottery officials. “Our jaws were on the ground!”
According to the Virginia Lottery, two top top prizes have now been claimed in this game, which means two more remain unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,224,000.
Harris says he has no immediate plans for his winnings.
