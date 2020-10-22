Charlottesville hunger relief group starts first annual pumpkin drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group working to make sure no one in the Charlottesville community goes hungry is hosting its first ever Halloween pumpkin drive.
l.e.g.a.c.i. eats is working with several vendors to deliver free pumpkins, carving kits, and lights to families in need.
Members want to give families the chance to do something together, for free, to celebrate the season.
“What we’re hoping to do is bring pumpkins to these families so that they can have some together time. So that there’s some normalcy right now in such an abnormal time in the world. To just have that little bit of joy and tradition that we don’t want to let go of," said Co-Director Jocelynn Helmbrecht.
l.e.g.a.c.i eats is asking anyone interested in getting a pumpkin to message them on Facebook. Anyone is welcome to donate pumpkins if they can. The drive will last until the end of the month.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.