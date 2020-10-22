Albemarle County Public Schools share data on teachers, students before partial return to classroom

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - As many PreK-3rd grade students are getting ready to head back to the classroom in Albemarle County, the school community need to know: How many students are opting out, and will there be enough teachers?
We’ve heard mixed feelings from teachers and parents about plans for Phase 3 of learning. Some are concerned to go back, some are excited. Now, there are some answers as to how many will be returning.
Data shows that overall it’s a near split among students.
“On average 55% of our students have elected to return to the hybrid model where 45% will remain virtual,” said Patrick McLaughlin, the chief strategic officer of Albemarle County Public Schools.
The desire to return to the classroom is greater for younger students. Nearly 70% of PreK families prefer a hybrid model, but it’s 50-50 among 3rd grade families.
“One of the things that we know is that virtual learning is hardest for our youngest learners,” said Clare Keiser, an assistant superintendent.
As for teachers, nearly 200 have opted out of in-person learning. Three took a leave of absence and two have retired. Another 51 cited the Americans with Disabilities Act and all of them will continue virtually, and 136 opted out for other reasons. Some are in CDC high-risk categories, but not all of them will be granted those accommodations.
“In some schools we were able to honor all of the requests, in other schools we may not be able to,” Keiser said. "The ability to honor those requests is really driven by the students' need.”
The school board has heard concerns about students and teachers being shuffled around. Now, the county schools say no teachers have to move to another school, but some students will have new teachers.
“I feel confident that they will welcome new students into their class if that’s necessary with open arms and make them feel welcomed and get to know them really well really quickly," Keiser said.
The county also showed demographic data, which showed economically disadvantaged students were only slightly more likely to prefer a hybrid model than their not-economically disadvantaged peers.
The data presented to the Albemarle County School Board can be found here.
