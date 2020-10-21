Waynesboro’s Zeus Digital Theater experiencing sign issues

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -The Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro is having issues with letting people know it is even open.
Owner Brett Hayes says what is making it even harder is having to take down his open signs beside the theater along Lew Dewitt Boulevard. Hayes says the city seems to be working with the businesses on the sign ordinance that now only allows signs up for 30 days. His problem is people trying to hinder an already hampered situation.
“We’ve had issues with people that don’t like the idea that the theater is open. We are private, locally-owned business that is just trying to make things work in a difficult time. And so the latest one was when they filed a complaint about us having now open signs on the road,” Hayes said.
The Waynesboro Planning Commission voted Tuesday to extend the temporary sign allowance to two permits of 60 days each per year (up from 30 days). The item is set to go to Waynesboro City Council for a public hearing on November 9.
