Waynesboro police arrest two suspects in separate reports of vehicle break-ins

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department reported Wednesday officials made two arrests regarding two separate incidents of vehicle break-ins in the city.
Officials say on Oct. 19 at approximately 1 a.m., surveillance was set up in the 800 block of King Avenue to catch a suspect who had been breaking into vehicles in the area. Within minutes someone appeared from the shadows and broke into a parked car. A 16-year-old male from Waynesboro was arrested at the scene.
During a separate incident on Oct. 21, officials received a report of an unidentified male breaking into cars. During the investigation, multiple vehicles were discovered with their windows smashed and items stolen.
Officials say they apprehended Jesse Elan Brand, 20, from Waynesboro. He was taken to the Waynesboro police station before being transported to Middle River Regional Jail.
Brand has been charged with two felony counts of damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of vehicle trespassing, two counts of misdemeanor theft and six counts of credit card theft.
Brand is being held without bond.
