Target of drug trafficking investigation pleads guilty in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A man at the center of a drug trafficking investigation and arrested last year was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for having guns and drugs.
Wednesday, 30 year-old Jose Loayza pleaded guilty to possessing more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and firearms in his vehicle when he was pulled over in Zion Crossroads last December.
Loayza, who is from Peru and was living in Culpeper, also had more than $6,000 on him in small bills at the time of his arrest. That money has been forfeited to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.
Loayza is also expected to leave the U.S. upon release from prison or he could face additional jail time.
Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office Release October 21, 2020
Man Receives 10 year Sentence for Possession of Drugs and Guns
- Caught in possession of nearly 200 grams of Methamphetamine and multiple firearms. -
Louisa – Today, Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire announced that Jose C. Loayza, 30, pled guilty to possession of over 100 grams of Methamphetamine and possession of firearms while in possession of drugs. He was sentenced by the Louisa County Circuit Court to an active sentence of 10 years incarceration.
Loayza, a native of Peru who was living in Culpeper, was caught on December 11, 2019, in a vehicle in Zions Crossroads in possession of nearly 200 grams of Methamphetamine and three handguns. The Detectives found $6,034.00 in small bills in his pockets. He had been the subject of an ongoing investigation by multiple narcotics task forces, including the Louisa County Narcotics Task Force, aimed at eliminating drug trafficking in the area.
In addition to the 10 year active sentence, Loayza forfeited the $6,034.00, which the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office will use to stop drug dealers. As an additional part of Loayza’s sentence he is required to depart the United States following his sentence or face additional jail time.
Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire stated: “The arrest and prosecution of Mr. Loayza clearly demonstrates that the trafficking of narcotics in central Virginia will not be tolerated. This case provides a prime example of the outstanding teamwork that exists between law enforcement agencies in Louisa and surrounding jurisdictions.”
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brittany Hinton, who prosecuted the case with McGuire, said: “We are thankful to the multiple law enforcement agencies who work constantly to keep these poisons off of our streets. We especially commend the efforts of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office, and the J.A.D.E. and Blue Ridge Narcotics Task Forces for their service to Louisa County and the citizens of the region.”
