Target of drug trafficking investigation pleads guilty in Louisa County

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brittany Hinton, who prosecuted the case with McGuire, said: “We are thankful to the multiple law enforcement agencies who work constantly to keep these poisons off of our streets. We especially commend the efforts of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office, and the J.A.D.E. and Blue Ridge Narcotics Task Forces for their service to Louisa County and the citizens of the region.”