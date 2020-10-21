Mild Autumn Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After areas of low clouds and fog, expect warm, hazy sun this afternoon. Temperatures rise from the 50s to the 70s and even 80 degrees for parts of central Virginia today and Thursday. Some onshore flow from the Atlantic will once again back in some low clouds and fog for mainly areas of the Piedmont by Thursday morning. Hazy, mild sun breaks through in the afternoon.
Our warmer than average October weather pattern will persist into the start of the weekend. Tracking a weak cold front for the late Saturday to early Sunday time frame. This system will provide us with some rain. Rainfall projections of about an quarter inch at this time. There will be no severe weather.
The front should clear the region early next week with a lot lower rain chances now. Most communities look dry early to mid next week with temperatures still above average for late October.
Wednesday: Hazy sun, partly sunny, warm and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light south breeze.
Wednesday overnight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog and low clouds by dawn. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Mild with highs in the 70s.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, lows in the 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with a shower chance later in the day and night. Highs 70s, lows 50s.
Sunday: Morning rain shower risk. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs cooler in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs 70s.
