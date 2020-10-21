Mild Autumn Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After areas of low clouds and fog, expect warm, hazy sun this afternoon. Temperatures rise from the 50s to the 70s and even 80 degrees for parts of central Virginia today and Thursday. Some onshore flow from the Atlantic will once again back in some low clouds and fog for mainly areas of the Piedmont by Thursday morning. Hazy, mild sun breaks through in the afternoon.