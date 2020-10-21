Fire Marshal’s Office concludes investigation of explosion and fire in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - The Harrisonburg Fire Marshal’s Office has finished its investigation into the explosion and fire that happened on Saturday, Oct. 17, on Miller Circle.
The Fire Marshal’s office says it has not found any evidence of an intentional act causing the explosion and cannot determine the origin and ignition source due to the extensive damage at the scene.
On Monday, October 19, the Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the explosion was the result of a natural gas leak inside the building.
Private investigators representing the various entities affected by the explosion are still conducting investigations.
The Fire Marshal’s Office thanked local, state and federal partners that provided support to the investigation.
Miller Circle will remain closed to public access as clean-up in the area continues.
