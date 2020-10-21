A dozen members of nonprofit community send letter to Gov. Northam requesting support

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From food drives to virtual school assistance, nonprofits have played a critical role in central Virginia’s COVID-19 response. But now, they are in need of some help themselves.
One in 10 Virginia employees works at a nonprofit, but during a time when so many are taking care of others, are they being taken care of?
“Really, you can look in any corner of the community and you can find nonprofit organizations who are working overdrive, overtime,” said Christine Nardi, the executive director of the Charlottesville-based Center for Nonprofit Excellence.
Nardi was one of a dozen members of the nonprofit community who signed a letter to Gov. Northam.
“Pretty much everyone is in need right now of federal stimulus relief dollars and state dollars if they’re available,” she said.
In the letter are requests to “designate funding for all nonprofits” and "create a nonprofit task force or commission.
“[The task force would] be able to advise the administration not only on how to help the nonprofit sector as a whole be able to recover through COVID but also to be thinking really creatively about how to reimagine the social sector,” Nardi said.
Like many for-profit businesses, social distancing practices have hurt many nonprofit revenues. But that’s not all.
“They’re not only losing earned revenue in the same way that for-profit businesses are but in many cases they’re experiencing a reduction in donated dollars as well,” Nardi said.
She also said that some nonprofits, specifically those on the frontlines of the pandemic, have seen increases in financial help from the community. However, she worries that may not be sustainable and, instead, demonstrates why the administration has to hear their needs.
