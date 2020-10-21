Cities Rising Summit hosts panel discussion, ‘Data for Social Good in Charlottesville’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Tom Foundation’s Cities Rising Summit hosted a panel discussion focused on how data and technology play a role in the fight for equity.
Wednesday evening’s panel was titled “Data for Social Good in Charlottesville”.
Delegate Sally Hudson led the discussion, featuring panelists from the University of Virginia and the non-profit group Code for Charlottesville.
The panel agreed that data and data collection can often be skewed because of social power structures.
“Data is an outgrowth of existing social and power structures. It doesn’t just drop a clean slate like Manna from Heaven. So we have to be really cognizant of where our data came from because we may just be replicating the voices that already have access to the biggest microphones,” Hudson said.
“Data is not neutral, it’s value laden. And as we approach projects, we need to learn how to understand the values embedded in that. Whether it’s in the source of the data or the methods we chose to use or the problems we’re trying to solve,” Michele Claibourn from UVA said.
The panel also talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for better access to broadband internet.
