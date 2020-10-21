Autumn Warmth Continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our pleasantly warm, above average temperatures for October will hold on for the rest of the week and to start the weekend. Once again Thursday highs topping out either side of 80 for most locations, making it feel more like mid September. The main storm track remains to our northwest. Watching the progress of a cold front for the weekend that will likely bring some scattered showers later Saturday and into Sunday.By Sunday temperatures cooler, but more seasonable in the 60s. Currently rain amounts look light, generally under a quarter inch.
Temperatures to warm back in the 70s, early next week. Another cold front expected to bring some more showers later next Tuesday and Wednesday and then turning cooler.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, some areas of fog. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, continued warm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny and warm. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with a shower chance later in the day and night. Highs 70s. lows 50s.
Sunday: Scattered shower chance. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs cooler in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows 50s.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Variable clouds, chance of showers, cooler. Highs low to mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.