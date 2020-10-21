Autumn Warmth Continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our pleasantly warm, above average temperatures for October will hold on for the rest of the week and to start the weekend. Once again Thursday highs topping out either side of 80 for most locations, making it feel more like mid September. The main storm track remains to our northwest. Watching the progress of a cold front for the weekend that will likely bring some scattered showers later Saturday and into Sunday.By Sunday temperatures cooler, but more seasonable in the 60s. Currently rain amounts look light, generally under a quarter inch.