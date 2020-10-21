Albemarle County registrar details what happens to your mailed in ballots once they’re recieved

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -With less than two weeks until Election Day, mailed in ballots continue to pour into voter registration offices across the state, but what exactly happens once those ballots arrive?
Albemarle County Voter Registrar Jake Washburne says the outer envelopes are first scanned into the statewide database so there is a record of receipt. Then, they are batched into groups and the preprocessing begins.
“They will go through and open the envelopes and run the ballots through the scanning machine. The one thing that will not be done until election night is they won’t get tabulated on the scanning machine,” Albemarle County’s Voter Registrar Jake Washburne said.
When the ballots are not being processed, they are kept locked away in the Albemarle County Voter Registration Office.
