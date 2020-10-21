Albemarle County adding one more ballot drop box location next week

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is trying to make early voting easier by adding one more way to cast your ballot.
The county has already seen close to 30,000 people vote in-person, by mail, or by using the 24 hour drop box on Fifth Street.
Now they’re hoping to help voters with an additional drop box outside Albemarle High School.
“We do have a new drop box that will be opening next Monday and will be open for the last week before the election Monday through Friday,” Albemarle County Electoral Board secretary, Jim Heilman said. “We will have a tent with election officers and a locked ballot box outside and voters from Albemarle County can come by and drop off their completed ballot.”
During the week of October 26, the new drop box will be open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will also be open on Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. outside the school.
Heilman says roughly 2,000 ballots have been dropped off at the Fifth Street drop box and he’s hoping this new addition will help make voting accessible to everyone.
