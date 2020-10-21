Albemarle County’s Board of Supervisors and School Board hold joint session to plan budgets

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County staff recommended no tax rate increase for 2021 in a work session with members of the Board of Supervisors and the School Board Wednesday.
The pandemic delayed or paused many different school projects in the district including maintenance, construction, and school bus programs. Decreased enrollment due to virtual learning could also play a factor in decrease funding for the district.
Supervisor Diantha McKeel suggested including back-to-school safety measures into budget planning going forward. “All I’m saying is that we need to look at our capacity issues and not just build based on what was before. We may find that those capacity issues or needs change," she said.
County staff also suggested simplifying the budget for fiscal year 2022 and returning to a five-year capital improvement plan for development next year.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.