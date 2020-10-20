Warmer than Average

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After areas of fog and low clouds to start the day, expect a mostly sunny and milder afternoon. A light south breeze will keep temperatures milder than average for this time of year. Many areas over central Virginia will push 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday!
The main storm track remains to our northwest. This will keep the region dry through Friday. Watching the progress of a cold front for the weekend. There will be some rain showers during the Saturday, Sunday and even next Monday time frame. Turning cooler, more seasonable for Sunday and Monday. Only expecting light rain amounts and no severe weather.
Tuesday: Trending mostly sunny. Mild and pleasant this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows in the 50s for most.
Wednesday: Hazy sun and warmer in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower risk. High mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs cooler in the mid 60s. Lows mid 50s.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower risk. Highs upper 60s.
