Virginia State Police investigate head-on crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash on Route 250 in Augusta County.
State Police responded to the crash at 8:24 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.
Police say a Toyota Corolla and a pickup truck had collided in the area of Route 250 and Galena Road, not far from Jake’s Convenience Store.
Three people were injured and taken to Augusta Health and the University of Virginia Medical Center by helicopter. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
