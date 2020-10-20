7th District debate pits Spanberger vs. Freitas two weeks before Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Two weeks ahead of Election Day, the two candidates looking to represent Virginia’s 7th District took the stage for a forum.
Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Nick Freitas debated everything from gun control to climate change to criminal justice reform.
Both said they would take a coronavirus vaccination when it’s approved.
Both also saw the need for broadband internet in rural communities in the district that includes all of Orange and Louisa counties.
“When we look at our overall infrastructure package, we need to understand that as we’re improving roads, as we’re improving electrical lines, that presents an excellent opportunity to use existing easements and resources,” Freitas said.
“Rural broadband, it’s a need for Central Virginia. I’ve been fighting for it since I arrived in Congress,” responded Spanberger, who has been in office since the last election. “I worked to protect valuable assets and a reconnect program that’s already delivered $28 Million in grants to Central Virginia. Unfortunately, my opponent voted against a bill that would make it easier to use easements in Central Virginia that would bring rural broadband to the communities that need it so much."
Spanberger brought up meeting with President Trump on border security as an example of being able to work with him on legislation.
Freitas said what the 7th District needs isn’t a matter of left versus right, but one of reasonable versus unreasonable.
