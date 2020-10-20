Sneak peek inside UVA Alderman Library demolition and restoration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’re getting a first look inside UVA’s Alderman Library since its extensive restoration process began.
It is still a work in progress, but the demolition phase is wrapping up soon. Skanska USA construction crews will head into the renovation and expansion stage next.
The project will cost approximately $111.7 million. The part of the library being demolished is the 1967 addition on the backside. That portion will be replaced with a new expansion, a six-story concrete framed addition of approximately 125,000 square feet. The existing 100,307-square-foot library built back in 1937 will also be renovated.
Alderman Library has been improved several times since it was built during the Great Depression, but never like this.
“The priority of course to preserve the historical elements of the building,” Skanska Senior Superintendent Kevin Smiley said. "When this is done, this will be somewhat the new UVA gateway into the campus and what you will see as you enter into this campus is simply going to be spectacular.”
This new upcoming phase of renovating and expanding the library is expected wrap up by the end of 2022. Skanska is working to ensure that sustainability is a top priority throughout the whole process, recycling as many building materials as possible.
