Random Row Brewing Co. wins bronze at Great American Beer Festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Random Row’s Mosiac Pale Ale was awarded a bronze medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival.
The Mosiac Pale Ale placed third out of 137 total entries in the “juicy hazy pale ale category.”
Co-founder and Head Brewer Kevin McElroy says this award helps shows that the entire state has good craft beer.
“Virginia took home a lot of medals," he said." Virginia is a great state for craft beer and we just hope that it encourages people to come visit and see what Charlottesville has to offer.”
More than 1,700 breweries across the country submitted more than 8,000 beers into 91 categories.
Other local breweries that received awards include Skipping Rock in Staunton and Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton.
