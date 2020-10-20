Northam, other leaders write letter calling for investigation into claims of racism at VMI

"A recent article in the Washington Post erroneously portrayed the Virginia Military Institute as having a culture of hostility and insensitivity toward Black cadets. Nothing could be further from the truth. The incidents detailed in the article, several of which are many years old, had more to do with an individual’s poor judgement than they do with the culture of the Institute. Each one, as is the case with any allegation of racism or discrimination, was investigated thoroughly and appropriate action was meted out in a timely fashion. There’s no question that some of the incidents are disturbing and have no place at VMI. They were, nonetheless, incidents perpetrated by few individuals and were in no way condoned by the Institute.