Nearly 100 new jobs coming to Fluvanna County as production company relocates

FORK UNION, Va. (WVIR) - Silk City Printing, a silkscreen apparel company established in 2017, has moved its corporate headquarters to Fluvanna County, Virginia. The company is investing $5.7 million to establish a new silkscreened apparel production operation. The county projects it will create 93 new jobs.
The new jobs are important, especially during a time of high unemployment. The unemployment rate in Fluvanna County has roughly doubled in the last year, going from 2.6 percent in August 2019 to 5.1 percent in August 2020. At its peak during the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in the county was over six percent.
“We’re bringing in these jobs in an area of our county that doesn’t have much employment, and also is harder hit by the pandemic because of lower-wage jobs,” said Bryan Rothamel, the county’s economic development coordinator.
The factory, which is located on Carysbrook Road, is currently occupied by about 20 workers, said Silk City Printing President Mark Summers. It has been operational since the beginning of October.
“When they get up to full employment of 93 jobs, they’ll be one of the top employers in the county,” Rothamel said.
Rothamel also said not only are the number of jobs huge for the county, but also the types of jobs.
“These are entry-level jobs so we’re able to create kind of a pipeline of employees, and a place where Fluvanna County graduates can get a start in their career,” he said.
The new jobs could be a part of the county’s effort to help its residents live, learn, work, and play in the area. Right now, the average county resident travels 30 minutes to and from work.
“They’re going to spend more time here at home,” Rothamel said. "That enables them that they can go shop here locally, they can go enjoy Pleasant Grove here locally, or they can enjoy all the food that our county has to offer and not have to travel for it.”
Summers said what brought the company to central Virginia from Patterson, New Jersey was the factory - both because of the cost and the logistics like the loading docks and size.
In a statement, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the jobs will transform “a long-vacant facility into a state-of-the-art production operation.”
“Our intention as a company is to build a world-class facility in Fork Union with the most modern and technologically advanced machinery available within the industry,” Summers said in a statement. “Silk City Printing fully plans to recruit locally with training programs supported by Fluvanna County.”
He also told NBC29 that “we’re growing a lot faster than they have anticipated,” and that he’s been “pleasantly surprised” with the workforce in the area.
