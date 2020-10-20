More Like September. More October Warmth through Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More Autumn warmth and sunshine to continue the rest of the week. High pressure and southerly winds will make for above average temperatures and keep us dry through at least Friday. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday afternoon either side of 80 for many.
The main storm track remains to our northwest. Watching the progress of a cold front for the weekend that will likely bring some scattered showers later Saturday and into Sunday. Temperatures will start to cool back down over the weekend. More seasonable 60s by Sunday and early next week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows upper 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Some showers. Mainly later in the day and night at this time. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Chance of showers. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 50s.
Monday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs upper 60s to near 70.
