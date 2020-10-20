Community Climate Collaborative holds virtual Better Business Challenge Lunch n Learn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of us have been working from home. That’s meant less commuting, less wear and tear on our cars, and less pollution.
“If everyone who had the ability and desire to telework just 50% of the time, the greenhouse gas reduction would be the equivalent of taking the entire New York State workforce permanently off the road,” Sarah Pennington of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission said.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Community Climate Collaborative hosted a virtual Better Business Challenge Lunch n Learn to inform those teleworking how to keep employee vehicle emissions down post COVID-19.
“If all of the people who were teleworking pre pandemic started to drive to work everyday, we would have to plant 91 million trees to offset the resulting emissions. It has huge environment impacts,” Pennington said.
Pennington says there are benefits to working from home beyond the environment effects.
“Employees can work at home, maintain the same level of productivity if not increased, and what employer doesn’t want that? A lot of the younger generation is about working from home, so it can be huge in cost savings at what you would need to recruit and retain your employees,” Pennington said.
Companies like Apex Clean Energy are new to teleworking.
“I think it really boils down to trusting that you understand your employees are doing their best and they want to continue to drive the business forward and that requires a level of trust from management,” Madeleine Ray a corporate sustainability manager at Apex Clean Energy said.
Other companies like Sigora Solar say they’re seeing employees become more punctual at work.
“In a way, it has helped to keep things more efficient because people are a little bit more aware of time than they may not have been when we’re in person chatting and going off on tangents,” Sarah Nerette, the director of energy efficiency and sustainability at Sigora Solar said.
Pennington encourages companies to set formal telecommuting policies and clear communication channels to keep employees engaged.
