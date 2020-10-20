Child abuse report ends in attempted murder arrest in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police have charged a woman with attempted second-degree murder.
Albemarle County Police Department Release October 20, 2020
Arrest Made in Connection to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On October 14, 2020, the Albemarle County Police Department received a report of child abuse at a residence located in Albemarle County prompting an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. As a result of that investigation, 26-year-old April Nicole Sadler of Albemarle County was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree.
This investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Schneider with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.
