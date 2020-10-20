Charlottesville restaurants receive financial relief from the city

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Restaurants with outdoor dining in Downtown Charlottesville are getting some help from the city.
A new ordinance adopted during Monday night’s City Council meeting gives restaurants a 50% discount on the outdoor space they rent from the city to expand their footprint.
Restaurants like Bizou are grateful the city is providing them with some financial relief.
“This is great. I mean we feel like the city is behind us. They want to take care of some of the problems we have and I think it’s great,” Vincent Derquenne, the owner of Bizou said.
Restaurants renting parking spaces from the city for outdoor dining will also be paying half the normal price.
