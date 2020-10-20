5th District candidate Cameron Webb and Rep. Denver Riggleman talk at Silverback Distillery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cameron Webb, the 5th District Democratic candidate, made a stop at Silverback Distillery Monday, October 19, to chat with Christine Riggleman, but on his way out, he ran into Representative Denver Riggleman.
The two were able to briefly chat and discuss how Silverback has been doing since the start of the pandemic as well as policy.
Webb says being able to talk peacefully and respectfully to people with opposing political views is what politics should be about.
“It’s so critical because ultimately we move forward as a nation, together," Webb said. "That’s as Republicans and Democrats together and you have to build off that relationship. You have to know people’s intentions. You have to know who they are and where they’re coming from and I think when you’re able to have real relationships you’re able to do that a little better.”
Webb also said he was excited to be able to talk with Rep. Riggleman about the impact of the pandemic on Silverback Distillery but also from a perspective as a member of Congress.
