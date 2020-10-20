Beer Drive for Toys at Decipher Brewing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Professional firefighters associations in Albemarle County and Charlottesville are collaborating with Decipher Brewing for kids this holiday season.
From now until November 20, $1 will go towards the fire departments for every pint sold of the Burn Notice green chili smoked porter beer at Decipher Brewing.
All of the money collected will be used to purchase toys for kids in Charlottesville during the holidays.
“Because of COVID, they can’t do their normal fundraising so this is a way that we could still try to raise money without having to worry about getting big groups involved,” co owner of Decipher Brewing, Colin Bridge said.
Decipher Brewing has set up a donation helmet inside the restaurant for donations if someone wants to give money towards the toys for kids without purchasing the beer. They also set up a Venmo account called ACFR Local Treasurer where you can donate to the cause.
